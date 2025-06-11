Is Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year? | HWM Stock

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) has emerged as a standout performer in the aerospace sector in 2025, consistently outpacing many of its industry peers both in terms of stock price appreciation and operational results. As the aerospace and defense industry rides a wave of renewed demand, Howmet’s robust fundamentals and strategic positioning have drawn significant investor interest.

Year-to-date, Howmet Aerospace stock has soared by over 26%, with some reports indicating a gain as high as 34.3%. This rally places HWM among the top performers in the aerospace sector for 2025, far outstripping the returns of several major competitors. The company’s stock recently traded near its 52-week high, and is up more than 219% from its 52-week low, reflecting strong market conviction in its growth story.

Operationally, Howmet’s momentum is driven by a 12% year-over-year revenue increase to $7.4 billion, with the commercial aerospace segment surging 20%. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 46%, and net income jumped 51%—clear indicators of accelerating business performance.

The company has also raised its 2025 earnings guidance and expects free cash flow between $1.10 billion and $1.20 billion, higher than previous forecasts. These results were supported by record backlogs in engine and airframe components, as global airlines and manufacturers ramp up production to meet pent-up demand for new, fuel-efficient aircraft.

Howmet’s outperformance is further underscored by positive analyst sentiment. The stock holds a consensus “Buy” rating with a median price target that, while suggesting some near-term caution, reflects confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Retail sentiment is described as “extremely bullish,” and message volume around the stock remains high, signaling strong investor engagement.

In comparison, other aerospace giants like Boeing and Lockheed Martin have posted solid results but have not matched Howmet’s pace of gains in 2025. Boeing, for example, is up about 18% year-to-date, while Lockheed Martin has seen more modest returns. Some peers have even faced setbacks, such as Northrop Grumman, which experienced a notable stock decline after a disappointing earnings report.

Howmet Aerospace’s ability to capitalize on both commercial and defense sector growth, combined with its operational excellence and shareholder-friendly policies, has firmly positioned it ahead of most aerospace peers in 2025. As the industry continues to benefit from rising air travel and defense spending, HWM’s trajectory suggests it will remain a leader in the sector for the foreseeable future.