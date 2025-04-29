Is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) the Worst-Performing Blue Chip Stock So Far in 2025?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has had a tough time in 2025, becoming one of the worst-performing blue-chip stocks. Even though NVIDIA reported strong numbers in fiscal 2025, with revenue of $130.5 billion and GAAP earnings per share up 147% from the previous year, its stock price has struggled early in 202512.

Several reasons explain this downturn. Like other well-known companies, NVIDIA is affected by global trade tensions and tariffs. These uncertainties have led to a broader selloff in the stock market, causing many blue-chip stocks, including NVIDIA, to drop more than 15% this year. By April 2025, NVIDIA’s stock fell below $100 after reaching a high of $149.43 in January 20253.

Concerns about new regulations on AI and the impact of the DeepSeek case have also pressured NVIDIA’s stock price. While NVIDIA leads in AI and data center technologies, these outside factors have hurt investor confidence.

In March 2025, NVIDIA was among the worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, along with Nike and Walt Disney. This poor performance relates more to market challenges than to any decline in NVIDIA’s value or operations.

Despite these short-term issues, NVIDIA’s long-term outlook remains strong, thanks to its leadership in AI and data centers, and its moves into new areas like self-driving cars and edge computing.