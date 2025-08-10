Is Qualcomm the Best Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now? AI PCs, Auto Momentum, and Guidance Put QCOM in Focus | QCOM Stock Price

Qualcomm entered August with fresh momentum after reporting fiscal Q3 results that topped expectations and reinforced its pivot beyond smartphones, lifting revenue 10% year over year to $10.4 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $2.77, as management pointed to steady Q4 guidance and broadening demand across edge AI, automotive, and IoT.

Automotive and IoT combined grew 23% in the quarter, a key proof point for investors tracking the company’s diversification strategy and content gains in vehicles, smart devices, and emerging form factors such as smart glasses.

The growth narrative is increasingly anchored to execution in AI-enabled compute at the edge. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series has accelerated the Windows-on-Arm PC refresh, with the company stating it has more than 60 Copilot+ PC designs in production and 100+ targeted by 2026 as it expands into mainstream price bands, strengthening its claim on the next AI PC cycle.

Connectivity remains a strategic lever: the X85 5G Modem-RF, unveiled earlier this year, brings 5G Advanced with on-device AI inference improvements and is slated to appear in commercial devices in the second half of 2025, supporting smartphones, PCs, fixed wireless, and automotive applications.

Ecosystem traction is building, with partners like Fibocom launching X85/X82-based modules to accelerate next-gen FWA and AI-powered networking.

In autos, the Snapdragon Digital Chassis continues to deepen design-win pipelines and expand into cockpit, connectivity, and ADAS, as industry analysts highlight Qualcomm’s role as an enabler of software-defined vehicles and centralized compute architectures across global OEMs.

Management also flagged adjacencies beyond devices, with the Alphawave Semi deal positioning Qualcomm to target data center connectivity and custom silicon opportunities, with revenue contributions expected later this decade.

Valuation debates persist as investors balance AI PC competition and handset cyclicality against improving mix and durable licensing, but the operational throughline is clearer: Qualcomm is executing on diversified, edge-centric AI growth with tangible revenue, credible guidance, and expanding platform attach—making QCOM a prominent contender among semiconductor stocks at this stage of the cycle.