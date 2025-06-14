Is Shakira’s San Antonio concert canceled? What we know

Shakira’s concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, originally scheduled for Friday night, June 13, 2025, was not canceled but postponed due to structural issues with the stage setup.

The decision came at the last minute, with fans already gathered outside the venue and some waiting for hours in the heat before being informed of the postponement—leading to significant frustration and criticism on social media.

According to official statements from Live Nation Entertainment and the Alamodome, the postponement was due to safety concerns related to the stage’s structural integrity. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, which has not yet been announced. More information will be emailed directly to ticketholders as soon as a new date is confirmed.

Shakira herself addressed the situation in a statement, expressing her devastation and explaining that the issue was related to a faulty truss provided by a third-party company responsible for the stage infrastructure. She assured fans that she is working to reschedule the San Antonio show and that her tour will continue as planned in other cities.

In summary, the San Antonio concert is postponed—not canceled—with tickets valid for the future rescheduled event.