Is Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq? | SNPS Stock

By: Mkeshav

On: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 9:53 PM

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock is currently underperforming the Nasdaq Composite Index across multiple key timeframes. Over the past year, Synopsys shares have declined approximately 17%, while the Nasdaq Composite has gained about 15% during the same period.

This underperformance is also evident over the last six months, with Synopsys down nearly 21% compared to the Nasdaq’s slight decline of about 2%. Even in the most recent three-month period, Synopsys has posted a gain of roughly 4%, but this still lags behind the Nasdaq’s 6% rise1.

Despite the company’s strong fundamentals, including a robust profit margin of nearly 35% and a healthy return on equity, recent stock performance has not kept pace with the broader technology sector or the index itself. Synopsys reached a 52-week high of $624.80 but is currently trading near $469, reflecting a significant pullback from its peak.

In summary, while Synopsys remains a leading player in the electronic design automation industry and maintains strong analyst support, its stock has clearly underperformed the Nasdaq Composite over the past year and recent months.

For Feedback - [email protected]

