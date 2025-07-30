Japan Issues Urgent Tsunami Warning for Pacific Coast Following Massive Earthquake | nhk

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued a critical tsunami warning along the nation’s Pacific coastline after a powerful magnitude-8.7 earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday.

The agency cautioned that tsunami waves up to 3 meters high could reach areas stretching from Hokkaido in the north down to Western Japan, including key regions such as Wakayama, Tokyo’s Izu and Ogasawara islands, as well as coastal stretches of Shikoku, Kyushu, Amami, and Okinawa.

The warning, released shortly after 8:35 a.m. local time, followed swift elevation of alert levels as officials assessed the scale of the seismic event and its oceanic aftermath. Early reports indicate that the first tsunami waves, approximately 30 centimeters in height, already hit Nemuro on Hokkaido’s eastern shore, underscoring the urgency for residents in affected zones to move to higher ground immediately.

Authorities emphasize that coastal populations from Hokkaido to the Kii Peninsula, and throughout the Pacific-facing islands, must remain vigilant and heed evacuation orders.

The agency’s upgrade comes amid ongoing aftershocks, with emergency systems in full operation both in Japan and across the North Pacific, including Russia’s Kuril Islands and as far as Alaska and Hawaii.

Japan’s infrastructure and disaster response teams were rapidly deployed across impacted prefectures. With the memory of the 2011 Tohoku disaster still vivid, officials are urging the public to avoid beaches, riverbanks, and harbors, and to stay tuned for official updates as the situation develops.

The precise impact on communities and port operations remains under close observation, but the elevated alert signifies that severe inundation and rapid water surges are possible throughout broad coastal zones.

The nation’s emergency preparedness has been heightened until authorities declare the all-clear, reinforcing Japan’s reputation for robust and coordinated disaster response amid significant seismic threats.