Jaydn Ott Injury Update: Oklahoma RB Suffers Minor Shoulder Issue

Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott is currently managing a minor shoulder injury sustained during fall camp practices. The injury has limited his participation, with Ott being held out of full-contact drills and instead focusing on rehab exercises on the sideline.

According to head coach Brent Venables and team medical staff, the injury is not considered serious, and the Sooners are taking particular caution with Ott and other banged-up backs to ensure full recovery before the season opener.

Ott is expected to be ready for Oklahoma’s season debut on August 30 against Illinois State, and there is no indication that he will miss significant practice time or any games.

The Sooners, mindful of last year’s rash of running back injuries, are purposely erring on the side of caution during early camp sessions.

Ott, a high-profile transfer from Cal and projected lead back, remains a central figure in Oklahoma’s reworked offense for 2025, and his health for the start of the season remains a top priority for the program.