19-year-old Joseph Kling from Ocean Township, New Jersey, has been arrested and charged with aggravated arson and arson for allegedly starting the massive Jones Road wildfire.

This fire has ravaged over 15,000 acres in Ocean County, marking it as potentially the largest wildfire in New Jersey over the past two decades. The incident began on Tuesday morning when smoke was spotted near Jones and Bryant roads in Ocean Township, leading emergency responders to discover a rapidly spreading fire within the Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area.

Kling’s arrest came after investigators determined that the fire was caused by an improperly extinguished bonfire. According to authorities, Kling ignited wooden pallets and then left the area without ensuring the fire was fully out.

Joseph Kling Arrested for Sparking Devastating New Jersey Wildfire

This negligence allowed the flames to spread uncontrollably, engulfing vast areas of the wilderness and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. The fire destroyed at least one commercial building and necessitated the closure of several roads, including parts of the Garden State Parkway.

The wildfire has been a significant challenge for firefighters, with containment efforts ongoing. As of recent reports, the fire was about 50% contained, with officials hoping that forecasted rain might aid in achieving full containment by the end of the week. Despite the severity of the situation, no injuries have been reported, and evacuation orders were lifted as the situation began to stabilize.

Joseph Kling was taken into custody at the Ocean Township Police headquarters and is currently being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing. His arrest highlights the importance of responsible fire management, especially during peak forest fire seasons.

The Pine Barrens, where the fire occurred, are prone to such incidents due to their dry conditions and quick-draining soil. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of reckless behavior in sensitive ecosystems.