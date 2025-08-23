Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Buys 12,817 Shares of Roblox (RBLX) | RBLX stock price

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC disclosed a new position in Roblox Corporation, purchasing 12,817 shares valued at roughly $747,000, according to its latest 13F filing. The stake represents about 0.5% of the firm’s portfolio, making Roblox its 23rd-largest holding.

The filing arrives amid heightened institutional activity in RBLX this month, with several funds adjusting positions and analysts reiterating constructive views on monetization and engagement trends. Recent research notes cite catalysts from advertising, layered subscriptions, and regional pricing initiatives, alongside robust year-over-year revenue growth reported in late July.

Consensus still expects a full-year loss as Roblox invests in platform safety, infrastructure, and creator payouts, but top-line momentum has accelerated with quarterly revenue up more than 50% year over year.

Roblox shares recently traded around the $118 level, with a 52-week range of $37.50 to $150.59. Balance sheet metrics include a current ratio near 0.97 and debt-to-equity of approximately 2.94, reflecting a leveraged but manageable capital structure for a scaled consumer platform. On valuation, the company remains loss-making with a negative P/E, so investors tend to anchor on revenue multiples and forward bookings trends rather than earnings-based metrics.

Institutional ownership stands above 90%, underscoring broad fund participation in the name. Insider activity has been active as well, with recent sales disclosed by senior executives and directors, a common pattern following strong share price appreciation.

Street targets cluster near the low- to mid-$100s with several recent upward revisions, though opinions remain mixed given legal overhangs and execution risks tied to ads and international monetization.

Bottom line: Kaufman Rossin’s purchase adds to a backdrop of rising institutional engagement as investors lean into Roblox’s monetization roadmap and accelerating growth, while accepting ongoing investment needs and headline risk typical of large social-gaming platforms.