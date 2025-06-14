Kendrick Lamar Performs ‘Not Like Us’ in Drake’s Hometown Amid Feud

Kendrick Lamar made headlines by performing his diss track “Not Like Us” in the heart of Drake’s hometown, Toronto. The June 12, 2025, show at Rogers Centre marked Lamar’s first concert in the city since his high-profile feud with Drake began, and the crowd’s reaction was nothing short of electric.

The Big Night in Toronto

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Grand National Tour” rolled into Toronto for two nights at Rogers Centre, a massive stadium that Drake has never headlined. The anticipation was high, with fans eager to see how Lamar would handle performing in the backyard of his rap rival.

Lamar didn’t shy away from the moment. Near the end of the set, he performed “Not Like Us,” the Grammy-winning diss track that has become the centerpiece of his feud with Drake. The crowd erupted, singing along to every word and giving Lamar a two-minute standing ovation as he stood in the spotlight, soaking in the energy.

The Crowd’s Reaction

The Toronto audience’s response was a clear sign of Kendrick Lamar’s impact. Fans chanted for an encore, shouting “One more time!” after the song ended. Lamar, however, chose not to perform the track again, but the moment was already cemented as a highlight of the night.

Videos and social media posts showed the crowd dancing, rapping along, and raising their phones to capture the moment. The energy in the stadium was described as “raucous” and “unforgettable,” with many fans calling it a victory lap for Lamar

The Feud

The feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been one of the most talked-about rivalries in recent hip-hop history. It escalated in 2024, with both artists releasing a series of diss tracks that accused each other of various wrongdoings. “Not Like Us” became the defining track, with Lamar accusing Drake of being a “pedophile” and “colonizer,” among other things

Drake has since filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming the song’s lyrics have damaged his reputation and safety. The legal battle adds another layer to the ongoing drama.

Despite the tension, Lamar chose not to address the feud directly during the concert. Instead, he let the music speak for itself, focusing on delivering a powerful performance for his fans.

The Impact and Legacy

Kendrick Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us” in Toronto is being seen as a defining moment in the rap feud. The crowd’s overwhelming support for Lamar, even in Drake’s hometown, signals a shift in the rivalry’s narrative.

The song has transcended its origins as a diss track, becoming a cultural touchstone and a symbol of the ongoing debate about authenticity, rivalry, and the stakes of hip-hop beef.