KeyBanc Expects Nvidia (NVDA) to Post Strong Q2, Raises price target to $215 | NVDA Stock price

KeyBanc Capital Markets has raised its price target for Nvidia (NVDA) to $215 from $175, expressing strong confidence in the chipmaker’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report scheduled for Wednesday after market close. The upgrade reflects optimistic expectations for robust demand for Nvidia’s AI processors and improved manufacturing yields.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh highlighted improving production efficiency for Nvidia’s GB200 AI server racks, noting that manufacturing yields at server original design manufacturers are approaching 85%. The analyst projects rack shipments could reach between 15,000 and 17,000 units by the end of Q4, with full-year Grace Blackwell rack shipments expected to reach approximately 30,000 units, up from previous estimates of 25,000.

Wall Street consensus expects Nvidia to report strong Q2 results, with analysts forecasting adjusted earnings per share of $0.94 (up 44.6% year-over-year) and revenue of approximately $45.9 billion, representing 53% growth compared to the same quarter last year. Data center revenue, which comprises 88% of Nvidia’s total sales, is projected to reach $41.2 billion versus $26.2 billion in the prior year period.

The anticipation surrounding Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture continues to drive investor optimism. CEO Jensen Huang previously stated that “the anticipation for Blackwell is incredible,” with samples already shipping to partners and customers.

The company’s transition from primarily gaming-focused to an AI infrastructure leader has resulted in its stock gaining 35% year-to-date and achieving a $4 trillion market capitalization milestone in July.

However, challenges remain with China operations, as Nvidia expects an $8 billion impact on Q2 earnings due to chip ban restrictions, though recent policy changes have provided some relief. Options traders are pricing in approximately a $260 billion swing in Nvidia's market value following the earnings announcement, indicating significant market attention on the results.

Nvidia currently trades at $181.77, up 1.09% from the previous session, with the stock having gained over 1,100% since the generative AI boom began in late 2022.