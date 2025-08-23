King Cobra JFS dies at 34; Casper YouTuber once devastated by Ozzy’s death | kingcobrajfs death

Joshua “Josh” Saunders, the Wyoming-based YouTuber known online as KingCobraJFS or “Gothic King Cobra,” has died at age 34 in Casper. His father, Clint Saunders, publicly confirmed the death after finding Josh unresponsive at his apartment.

An official cause of death has not been released. Family remarks and prior posts from Saunders had highlighted long-running health struggles, heavy drinking, and the toll of persistent online harassment.

Saunders built a cult following over more than a decade with unfiltered livestreams, idiosyncratic cooking videos, wand-making, and metal/goth performances. His intensely personal style — including frequent discussion of living with Asperger’s — drew both devoted fans and sustained trolling, with watchers often sending him alcohol that exacerbated his addiction.

In the days leading up to his death, he appeared visibly ill on social media, describing severe discomfort and nausea.

Tributes from fans and creators poured in across platforms, remembering Saunders’ authenticity, eccentric humor, and the parasocial connection many felt through his daily streams. Others reflected on the darker dynamics of internet fame, noting that relentless provocation and “lolcow” culture intersected with real-world addiction and mental-health challenges.

Saunders had previously been deeply affected by celebrity losses — notably Ozzy Osbourne’s — and personal bereavements, something his father referenced in an emotional message to supporters. While speculation about the circumstances of his death continues, his family has emphasized that he likely died in his sleep and asked that his life be remembered beyond the controversies that often framed his content.

No official autopsy findings have been shared. Memorial details were not immediately available.