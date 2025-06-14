King’s Birthday Honours List 2025: David Beckham Knighted, Luke Littler Awarded MBE

The 2025 King’s Birthday Honours have been officially announced, celebrating exceptional individuals whose achievements have made a profound impact on British society.

Among the most prominent honourees are football icon David Beckham, who receives a knighthood, and darts prodigy Luke Littler, awarded an MBE for his remarkable sporting accomplishments.

Sir David Beckham: A Football Legend Honoured

David Beckham, one of England’s most celebrated footballers, has been conferred a knighthood in the 2025 honours list. Beckham’s distinguished career includes 115 international caps for England and a pivotal role in Manchester United’s historic 1999 treble-winning campaign.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Beckham’s extensive charitable work—most notably as a UNICEF ambassador since 2005 and more recently with the King’s Foundation—has cemented his reputation as a global humanitarian.

Beckham has described this recognition as both humbling and a source of immense pride, reflecting on his roots in East London and his enduring commitment to public service.

Luke Littler: MBE for a Teenage Sporting Phenomenon

At just 18 years of age, Luke Littler has been awarded an MBE, becoming one of the youngest recipients of this honour. Littler’s meteoric rise in the world of professional darts, culminating in his historic victory at the PDC World Darts Championship, has captured the imagination of sports fans nationwide. This honour acknowledges not only his extraordinary talent but also his role as an inspiration to young athletes across the United Kingdom.

Further Recognition for Sporting and Cultural Excellence

The 2025 honours list also recognises a host of other distinguished figures from the worlds of sport and entertainment:

Luke Humphries (Darts): Awarded an MBE for his achievements as PDC World Darts Champion.

Awarded an MBE for his achievements as PDC World Darts Champion. Virginia Wade (Tennis): Named a CBE for her contributions to tennis and ongoing charitable work.

Named a CBE for her contributions to tennis and ongoing charitable work. Deta Hedman (Darts): Recognised with an OBE for her pioneering influence in the sport and dedication to charitable causes.

Recognised with an OBE for her pioneering influence in the sport and dedication to charitable causes. Rachel Daly (Football): Awarded an MBE for her instrumental role in England’s 2022 European Championship triumph.

Awarded an MBE for her instrumental role in England’s 2022 European Championship triumph. Alistair Brownlee (Triathlon): Receives an OBE as a two-time Olympic champion.

Receives an OBE as a two-time Olympic champion. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman (Television): Both awarded MBEs for their contributions as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing.

The list also includes rugby league legend Sir Billy Boston, recently knighted, alongside honourees from science, the arts, and public service.

The Honours System: Recognising Excellence and Service

The King’s Birthday Honours are conferred following recommendations from the Prime Minister, senior government officials, and the general public. The system is structured as follows: