KOSPI index Hits Record High Amid Foreign Buying Spree, Shrugging Off Tariff Jitters

South Korea’s main stock index, the KOSPI, reached a new record high on Wednesday. This increase was driven by strong buying from foreign and institutional investors, who mostly ignored ongoing uncertainties about U.S. tariff talks.

The index hit an intraday high of 3,254.21, reflecting confidence in the South Korean economy and solid performance in major companies.

Foreign investors purchased 112.4 billion won worth of stocks, while institutional investors added 93.8 billion won. This strong demand easily offset the 235.3 billion won in sales from individual investors. Investor confidence received a boost after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecast for the South Korean economy for the coming year, helping to ease worries about the trade negotiations with the U.S.

However, caution remains as the deadline for a U.S.-South Korea tariff agreement approaches on August 13. South Korean officials, including finance, industry, and trade ministers, are currently in Washington to try to reach an agreement and avoid potential tariffs.

This geopolitical uncertainty has made some investors hesitant, especially with the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Leading the market were large companies, with Samsung Electronics rising more than 2%. Shares of automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia also saw gains. However, some major companies like SK hynix and Samsung Biologics faced declines. The KOSDAQ index also posted gains, following the main stock exchange.