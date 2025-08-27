Kospi index opens nearly flat ahead of Nvidia earnings release | Kospi index

Kospi opens nearly flat ahead of Nvidia earnings release, with the benchmark index slipping just 0.03% to 3,178.27 in early trade as investors tread cautiously before the AI chipmaker’s results later today.

The muted open reflects a wait-and-see stance across Asia, mirroring broader risk moderation as traders assess whether Nvidia can extend its record-breaking revenue run and guide confidently on next-generation AI platforms.

Early sector moves were mixed, with semiconductor-linked names steady while exporters and financials fluctuated on currency swings and U.S. yield cues ahead of key US data later in the week. Regional sentiment was similarly restrained, with Hong Kong and other Asia markets balancing AI optimism against profit-taking into a marquee earnings catalyst.

Strategists note that a decisive beat and strong outlook from Nvidia could rekindle momentum in Korea’s heavyweight chip complex and beneficiaries of AI infrastructure demand, while any sign of slowing data center spend or supply bottlenecks could prompt a rotation into defensives.

Near term, traders are watching won moves and foreign net flows for confirmation of direction after the opening balance, with positioning light into the print.