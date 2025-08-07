KOSPI index Surges Past 3,200 as Samsung Electronics and Foreign Investors Drive Market Momentum

South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index surpassed the 3,200 mark in early August 2025, fueled by powerful gains in technology stocks—especially Samsung Electronics—and an influx of foreign capital.

After a challenging period in 2024, the Korean market has rebounded spectacularly: the KOSPI has climbed more than 33% year-to-date, making it Asia’s best-performing major stock market this year.

The recent rally was underpinned by strong foreign buying. In July, overseas investors bought a net 6.28 trillion won ($4.53 billion) of KOSPI shares, marking their highest monthly net purchase in over a year and accounting for a major portion of the market’s upward drive.

Notably, Samsung Electronics was the top pick, attracting 3.5 trillion won in net foreign purchases—a staggering 56% of the total net foreign buying for the month.

Investor enthusiasm has been buoyed by Samsung’s multiyear $16.5 billion deal to supply AI chips to Tesla, which is expected to revitalize its foundry business and add significant momentum to Korea’s tech sector.

On August 5, tech names led the charge higher: Samsung Electronics gained more than 3% in a single session, while SK Hynix and other semiconductor and battery firms also surged. Broader indices benefited from sectoral rotation into technology, healthcare, and financials, as optimism over sustained artificial intelligence demand and ongoing corporate governance reforms attracted more global funds.

Despite this surge, the market faces risks. Volatility has increased following government tax reform proposals and ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations, both of which have prompted short-term profit-taking and periodic market corrections. Some analysts warn that foreign buying could lose steam if earnings weaken or external risks escalate.

Still, the KOSPI’s ability to break above the 3,200 threshold—a level not seen in nearly four years—highlights renewed optimism and solid global investor confidence in Korea’s market fundamentals.

With Samsung Electronics at the forefront, the Korean stock market is set for a closely watched second half as both domestic reforms and international developments continue to shape its upward trajectory.