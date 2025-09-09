KOSPI Nears Record High Despite Most Stocks Trading Below Peaks | KOSPI Index

South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index traded at 3,220 points Monday, approaching its all-time high as the market continues an impressive 2025 rally, according to market data.

The index gained 0.45% in early trading, bringing it within striking distance of the record 3,316.08 points reached in June 2021. The KOSPI has surged approximately 33% year-to-date, building on what analysts describe as the strongest first-half performance in over two decades.

Index Gains Mask Individual Stock Weakness

Despite the headline strength, new analysis reveals 98.6% of KOSPI and KOSDAQ stocks remain below their 10-year highs. The unusual market dynamic suggests gains are concentrated among large-cap companies rather than reflecting broad-based market recovery.

“This creates a disconnect between index performance and individual stock performance,” said market analysts tracking the phenomenon.

The KOSPI delivered a historic 27% surge in the first half of 2025, marking its strongest six-month performance since 1999. This significantly outpaced the 5.4% gain recorded during the same period last year.

Political Optimism Drives Rally

Much of the market’s momentum stems from policy expectations and political developments. The government has set an ambitious target of reaching 5,000 points for the KOSPI through market-friendly reforms aimed at boosting corporate competitiveness.

Market confidence has been bolstered by anticipated policy changes designed to revitalize South Korea’s capital markets and enhance investor sentiment.

Overheating Concerns Emerge

Warning signs are appearing despite the positive momentum. The Korea Exchange has designated 10 stocks as ‘investment risk’ under its monitoring system, up from six in the previous year.

Investment alert designations have jumped 55% to 175 stocks, indicating heightened volatility among individual securities even as the broader index climbs.

Global Outperformance

The KOSPI has outperformed many international benchmarks, posting 24.52% gains over the past 12 months. Monthly performance data shows the index climbed 0.40% over the past month while maintaining momentum against global peers.

The strong performance comes as South Korean markets benefit from both domestic policy optimism and favorable global investment flows into Asian equities.