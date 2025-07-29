KOSPI recovers 3200 level while KOSDAQ surpasses 800 amid mixed stock trends

South Korea’s equity markets showed notable resilience on Tuesday as the KOSPI index reclaimed the 3,200 mark and the KOSDAQ rose above 800, signaling renewed investor confidence despite diverging sector performances. As of late morning trading, the KOSPI stood at 3,210.15, representing a modest increase of 0.02% from the previous session, underscoring market stability after recent volatility.

The KOSDAQ’s ascent above the psychologically significant 800 barrier has captured attention, reflecting robust momentum in growth and technology-oriented stocks. This advance is particularly remarkable considering ongoing net selling by foreign and institutional investors, a trend that has weighed on headline indices throughout July.

Market sentiment remains mixed. While blue-chip names like SK hynix posted gains, other leading stocks such as Samsung Electronics hovered near unchanged territory, highlighting a nuanced risk appetite among investors. Geopolitical concerns and caution surrounding U.S. trade policy developments continue to influence trading patterns, with participants closely watching for shifts in global tariffs and monetary policy decisions.

Despite broader Asian markets displaying tepid trends in response to international trade negotiations and U.S. Federal Reserve signals, Seoul’s indices have managed to defy some regional headwinds. The return of the KOSPI to the 3,200 zone and the KOSDAQ’s milestone move above 800 underscore the relative strength of South Korea’s stock market amid ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Investors are closely monitoring upcoming earnings reports and policy cues, which are expected to guide the next phase for Korean equities as they attempt to sustain their upward trajectory in the face of external and domestic pressures.