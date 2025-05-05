Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price: Stock Slumps 4.67% After Q4 Profit Miss

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares came under sharp selling pressure in early trade on Monday, plunging 4.67% to ₹2,073.70 after the private lender reported a larger-than-expected drop in its fourth-quarter profit.

The stock opened at ₹2,105.10, well below its previous close of ₹2,185.20, and touched an intraday low of ₹2,058.00 as investors reacted to the bank’s Q4 FY25 earnings miss.

Q4 Results Disappoint as Profit Falls 14%

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s standalone net profit for Q4 FY25 fell 14% year-on-year to ₹3,551.7 crore, missing analyst expectations. The decline was primarily attributed to a sharp rise in provisions for potential bad loans, which offset otherwise steady loan and deposit growth.

Net interest income (NII) rose 4.5% year-on-year to ₹7,283.6 crore, but this growth lagged behind leading peers in the sector. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter was 4.97%, down from 5.28% a year ago, reflecting ongoing margin pressures.

Margin Pressure and Provisions Weigh on Sentiment

The bank’s profitability was further impacted by a surge in total expenditure, which climbed 14.4% year-on-year to ₹11,240 crore. While total income grew 6.8% to ₹3,182.5 crore, the higher cost base and increased provisioning led to the profit decline.

Asset quality remained stable, with gross NPA at 1.42% and net NPA at 0.31%, and the provision coverage ratio stood strong at 78%. However, the majority of Kotak’s loan book is linked to external benchmarks, making its margins vulnerable in a declining interest rate environment.

What Should Investors Do?