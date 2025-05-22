Kraken to Offer Tokenized Shares of Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia for Non-US Customers

Kraken, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced it will soon enable non-US customers to trade tokenized shares of major American companies, including Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia. This move marks a significant milestone in the integration of traditional equities with blockchain technology, offering global investors unprecedented access and flexibility.

The new product, branded as xStocks, is set to launch in the coming weeks and will initially be available to customers in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Unlike traditional stock markets, which operate within limited hours, Kraken’s tokenized equities will be tradable 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This round-the-clock access allows investors to react instantly to market developments, regardless of time zone or local exchange hours.

Each xStock token will be backed one-to-one by real shares of the underlying security, with Kraken’s partner Backed Finance responsible for acquiring and holding the actual stocks. The tokens will be issued on the Solana blockchain, ensuring fast and efficient transactions. Investors will be able to redeem their tokens for the cash value of the underlying shares, maintaining price parity with traditional markets and providing a transparent link between the digital and physical assets.

Kraken’s initiative aims to lower barriers for international investors seeking exposure to US equities. By leveraging blockchain technology, the exchange promises reduced fees, faster settlement times, and broader accessibility compared to conventional brokerage services. This development comes at a time when tokenization is gaining momentum across the financial sector, with industry leaders predicting it could transform global markets and democratize access to high-value assets.

The offering will not be available to US customers, as regulatory challenges remain a significant hurdle. Kraken has stated it is actively working with regulators in each jurisdiction to ensure compliance and legal certainty for its xStocks product.

This launch positions Kraken at the forefront of asset tokenization, following previous attempts by other exchanges that faced regulatory setbacks. If successful, Kraken’s xStocks could pave the way for a new era of seamless, global equity trading, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy.