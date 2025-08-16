Kroger is closing some of its stores in August. See shuttering locations in 4 states. | kroger stores closing

Kroger announced in June 2025 that it plans to close approximately 60 underperforming stores nationwide over the next 18 months, representing about 2% of its total locations.

While the company has not released a complete list of all closures, various media reports and union statements have identified specific locations slated to shut down, including some in August 2025.

Here are some of the Kroger-owned store locations confirmed or reported to be closing in August 2025 across four states:

Colorado

King Soopers: 5050 E. Arapahoe Road, Centennial (closing August 16)

Georgia

11877 Douglas Road, Alpharetta (closing August 16)

Illinois

Mariano’s: 144 S Gary Ave., Bloomingdale (closing August 15)

Mariano’s: 2323 Capital Dr., Northbrook (closing August 22)

Indiana

4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend (closing early August)

901 Johnson St., Elkhart (closing early August)

Virginia

1904 Emmett Street, Charlottesville (closing August 22)

West Virginia

2908 State St., Gassaway (closing August 22)

Kroger aims to reinvest savings from these closures into enhancing the customer experience. The company has also stated that all associates currently working at the closing locations will be offered positions at other stores.

In addition to these closures, Kroger is planning significant capital projects for 2025, including new store constructions and renovations of existing facilities.