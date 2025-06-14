Kylie Minogue Cancels Four Shows of Tension Tour Due to Illness; Apologizes to Fans

Kylie Minogue, the Australian pop star, has had to cancel four upcoming shows on her Tension Tour after being diagnosed with laryngitis. Fans in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas, and Tallinn will have to wait a bit longer to see her perform live, as she works to recover and get back to her best.

Kylie has apologized to her fans and assured them that efforts are underway to reschedule the affected concerts.

Kylie Minogue’s Health Update and Tour Cancellation

Kylie Minogue recently completed the UK leg of her Tension Tour, performing more than a dozen shows, including four nights at London’s O2 Arena. Just as she was preparing to take the stage in Berlin, she announced that she had fallen ill with laryngitis, a viral infection that causes inflammation of the vocal cords and voice box.

In a heartfelt message to her fans on social media, Kylie explained that she had tried everything to recover quickly but would need a few more days to get back to full health. She expressed her deep regret and apologized for the inconvenience, urging fans to keep hold of their tickets as the team works to reschedule the canceled shows.

Which Shows Are Affected?

The shows postponed by Kylie Minogue are:

Berlin, Germany (Uber Arena)

Lodz, Poland (Atlas Arena)

Kaunas, Lithuania (Zalgirio Arena)

Tallinn, Estonia (Unibet Arena)

These concerts were set to take place in mid-June 2025, following the successful completion of her UK tour dates.

Kylie’s Message to Her Fans

Kylie’s message was full of warmth and gratitude for her fans’ support. She wrote, “Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis). I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform my best for you. I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas, and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets, we’re doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I’ll miss you next week. And, I can’t wait to see you. Love Kylie xxx”.

How Are Fans Reacting?