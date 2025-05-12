Lazard Inc (NYSE: (NYSE: LAZ)) Reports April 2025 Assets Under Management | LAZ Stock News

Lazard Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) has announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) for April 2025, reporting a total of approximately $231.4 billion as of April 30, 2025. This latest figure reflects the firm’s ongoing resilience and adaptability in a dynamic global market environment.

During April, Lazard’s AUM was influenced by several key factors:

Foreign Exchange Appreciation: The company saw a positive impact from FX movements, which contributed $5.1 billion to its AUM.

Lazard’s asset management business remains a core pillar of its global operations, serving a diverse range of institutions, corporations, governments, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The firm’s longstanding reputation for financial advisory and investment expertise continues to attract clients seeking guidance in complex and uncertain markets.

The company’s latest AUM update follows a solid first quarter, where Lazard reported net income of $60 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, on net revenue of $648 million. Management highlighted ongoing client engagement and progress toward the firm’s long-term growth strategy, known as Lazard 2030.

Looking ahead, Lazard cautions that its business remains subject to a range of risks, including economic and market conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. However, the company’s global reach and deep expertise position it well to navigate these challenges and pursue further growth opportunities.

For investors and market watchers, Lazard’s April AUM report underscores the firm’s stability and commitment to delivering value in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. The latest data will be closely monitored as a key indicator of the company’s performance and prospects in the months ahead.