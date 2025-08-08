LegalZoom (NASDAQ: LZ) Jumps as BofA Upgrades on AI Momentum, Subscription Strength | LegalZoom Stock Price

LegalZoom shares rallied after Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform and raised its price target to $12, citing accelerating AI opportunities and improving subscription economics.

The call highlights new partnerships with Perplexity and ChatGPT agents to drive higher-quality customer acquisition, expanding the top-of-funnel and reinforcing demand for digital legal services.

Analysts see a clearer path to durable growth as LegalZoom deepens its shift toward recurring revenue. Stronger subscription mix, improving free cash flow, and potential ARPU gains underpin the case for multiple expansion from modest starting valuations.

Management’s AI roadmap—spanning internal productivity, intelligent fulfillment, and consumer-facing tools—aims to lift conversion and retention, translating traffic into better unit economics and higher lifetime value.

Recent quarterly execution showed faster revenue growth and margin improvement, setting a foundation for second-half momentum. Investors are now focused on whether AI-led acquisition channels can sustain subscriber gains and enhance lifetime value at lower customer acquisition costs.

Key watch items: subscription growth cadence, ARPU trends, conversion rates from AI-assisted funnels, and free cash flow trajectory. If execution holds, the upgrade signals rising confidence that AI integrations can unlock operating leverage and support upward revisions to earnings over the next year.