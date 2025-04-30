Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) Stock Surges Following Strong Q1 Earnings Report

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) saw its stock price rise significantly after it released its first-quarter 2025 earnings report. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24, which was better than the expected $0.22.

This boosted investor confidence, even though revenue fell by 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year, totaling $1.02 billion. Investors responded positively to the company’s efforts to restructure and improve its operations.

In after-hours trading, the stock gained between 17% and over 28%, reflecting the market’s optimism about Leggett & Platt’s ability to handle tough market conditions.

This belief is also supported by the company’s confirmed full-year guidance, expecting sales between $4.0 billion and $4.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.00 to $1.20.

Key reasons for the stock’s strong performance include successful sales of non-core businesses like its Aerospace Products Group and continuous efforts to improve operational efficiency. The company’s focus on strategic initiatives and commitment to providing long-term value to shareholders have made it appealing to investors.

As of the latest trading session, Leggett & Platt’s market capitalization is around $1.29 billion, reflecting this positive outlook. The recent rise in stock price shows that turnaround opportunities exist in the manufacturing sector, especially when companies show resilience and clear strategies during uncertain economic times.

However, keeping this momentum will depend on future sales trends and the company’s ability to maintain efficiency and strategic focus.