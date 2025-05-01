Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings: What’s Behind the Surge?

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has seen its shares experience a significant gap up in trading following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.23 by $0.01.

This positive earnings surprise was a key driver behind the stock’s substantial increase, with shares opening higher after previously closing at a lower price.

Despite a challenging market environment, Leggett & Platt demonstrated resilience by maintaining its full-year guidance, projecting sales between $4.0 billion and $4.3 billion and adjusted EPS ranging from $1.00 to $1.20.

The company’s ability to execute its restructuring plan effectively and improve operational efficiencies was highlighted by President and CEO Karl Glassman, who noted that these efforts contributed to the earnings improvement.

The first quarter saw revenue of $1.02 billion, which was slightly below some forecasts but represented a year-over-year decline. However, the company’s adjusted EBIT margin expanded by 70 basis points to 6.5%, reflecting successful cost management and restructuring benefits. Additionally, Leggett & Platt’s strategic divestments are part of a broader strategy to optimize its portfolio and generate significant proceeds.

Investors have responded positively to these developments, with the stock surging significantly in recent trading sessions. The company’s decision to potentially modify its capital allocation strategy, including share buybacks if the stock remains undervalued, further indicates its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

As Leggett & Platt continues to navigate complex market conditions, its recent performance suggests a strong foundation for future growth and investor confidence.