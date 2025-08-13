Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High on solid H1 momentum and upbeat analyst tone | Lloyds Stock price

Lloyds Banking Group’s U.S.-listed shares touched a fresh 12‑month high this week, extending a summer rally supported by improving earnings delivery and steady capital generation, as real‑time trackers showed the 52‑week range pushing to $4.53 from a low of $2.56.

The breakout followed successive sessions near prior peaks around $4.41–$4.44, with multiple market monitors confirming the new high watermark in August trading.

The move builds on first‑half 2025 results highlighting resilient net interest income, loan and deposit growth, and a robust CET1 ratio of 13.8%, alongside an interim ordinary dividend of 1.22p, up 15% year over year.

Management reiterated guidance for underlying 2025 net interest income around £13.5 billion, noting a growing structural hedge contribution offsetting deposit churn and margin compression, while asset quality remained solid with a 19bp asset quality ratio in the period.

Momentum has been reinforced by a constructive analyst backdrop, with recent notes tilting positive and several outlets citing “Moderate Buy” consensus and incremental upgrades through late July and early August, coinciding with price strength above $4.40. Short‑term technicals also reflect improving breadth, with price now well above the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages tracked by market data services.

Traders are watching whether earnings leverage persists as U.K. rates normalize and deposit mix continues to evolve, with attention on net interest margin durability, credit trends, and capital returns into year‑end.

For now, the combination of steadier fundamentals, disciplined costs, and consistent capital build appears to be underpinning the latest leg higher, leaving LYG testing resistance levels set during this month’s breakout window.