LLY stock news: Eli Lilly Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for May 15, 2025.

This dividend declaration continues Eli Lilly’s track record of consistent shareholder returns. With a current annualized dividend of $6.00 per share and a dividend yield of approximately 0.7%, the company maintains a balanced approach between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in its robust pipeline and global operations.

Eli Lilly’s financial strength, highlighted by strong revenue growth and expanding profitability, supports its ongoing commitment to dividend payments. The company has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years, underscoring its financial stability and confidence in future cash flows.

Investors holding Eli Lilly shares before the ex-dividend date of May 15, 2025, will be eligible to receive the $1.50 per share payout on June 10, 2025.

