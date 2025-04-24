Lorde’s “What Was That” Lyrics, Explained

“What Was That” is, at its core, a breakup anthem layered with vivid memories and the ache of longing. Lorde opens with scenes of everyday solitude—“a chair and a bed,” “making a meal I won’t eat”—painting a picture of someone going through the motions while haunted by the absence of a former lover. The mundane details set the stage for the emotional rush that follows.

The chorus erupts with references to wild, euphoric nights: “MDMA in the back garden, blow our pupils up / We kissed for hours straight, well baby, what was that?” Here, Lorde equates the intensity of young love with the dizzying highs of a festival or a party, invoking imagery of “Indio haze” and “sandstorms”—clear nods to her own experiences at Coachella. These moments, once electrifying, now feel distant and almost surreal.

Themes and Meaning

The song’s title question—“What was that?”—echoes throughout, capturing the confusion and disbelief that often follows a passionate but fleeting relationship. Lorde reflects on giving everything since she was seventeen, only to wake from a dream, left wondering about the reality of what she shared with her ex.

The lyrics suggest a sense of disillusionment: at the time, she didn’t realize her partner would “never be enough,” and now she must process the aftermath.

In the second verse, Lorde explores how memories linger even as life moves on. She describes being out with friends, engaging in small talk, but still feeling the presence of her lost love. The “blue light, down at Baby’s All Right”—a reference to a Brooklyn music venue—serves as a place of both escape and reckoning. Here, Lorde attempts to let her feelings pass through her, acknowledging that some emotions are stubborn and slow to fade.

A Song of Rebirth

Lorde has described “What Was That” as a song born from the depths of heartbreak and grief, written during a period of personal transformation. The track’s energetic production and introspective lyrics capture the duality of rebirth: the pain of letting go and the hope of moving forward.

The closing lines, “When I’m in the blue light, I can make it alright / Baby, what was that?” suggest that while she may never fully forget those romantic highs, she’s learning to find peace and joy in her own way.

Ultimately, “What Was That” stands as a testament to Lorde’s ability to turn personal turmoil into universal pop poetry, resonating with anyone who’s ever looked back on love and wondered what it all meant.