Major Banks to Refund $93 Million in Excess Fees to Low-Income Australians After ASIC Crackdown | asic low income bank fees refund

Australian banks are refunding more than $93 million to low-income customers after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) found they were charged excessive fees on their accounts.

This major refund program affects over 770,000 customers and comes following ASIC’s recent investigations and reports on inappropriate fee charging practices targeting vulnerable and low-income clients.

The refunds cover a range of improper or excessive account fees, with banks now required to identify eligible customers and return the funds automatically. Customers do not need to apply independently for the refund—affected individuals will be contacted by their banks if they are entitled to compensation. According to ASIC, the refund process generally takes up to 21 days after you are notified.

If you believe you are eligible but have not been contacted within the expected time, you can reach out to your bank directly or contact ASIC online for further assistance.

The intervention underscores ASIC’s continued scrutiny of bank practices and its commitment to protecting low-income Australians from unfair or excessive banking charges.