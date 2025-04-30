Major Indian Firms Including Adani Power, Vedanta, and Indian Oil Set to Unveil Q4 Earnings Today

Today, several major Indian companies will announce their earnings for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the fiscal year 2024-25. This includes Adani Power, Vedanta, and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Investors are looking forward to these reports, which cover the period from January to March.

Vedanta, led by Anil Aggarwal, is expected to share its Q4 results today. Analysts predict a mixed performance for this metals and mining company. While its net profit is likely to show solid year-on-year growth, it may decline from the previous quarter.

Some flat performance in its Aluminium and Zinc India operations might lower overall profits compared to the last quarter. Increased silver volumes and prices could help, but rising costs in the aluminum sector might hurt profits. Investors will also want to hear updates on the company’s debt and its plans for a demerger.

Adani Power, led by Gautam Adani, will also reveal its Q4 and full-year financial results today. Analysts expect a growth in revenue for the March quarter, and these results will give insights into the company’s efficiency and future within the power sector.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a major player in oil and gas, will release its earnings for Q4 and the whole fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. As a leading state-run company, IOC’s results are important for understanding the energy sector and the overall economy.

In addition to these three companies, many others will report earnings today. This includes Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Varun Beverages, JSW Infrastructure, Indus Towers, Ajanta Pharma, and banks like Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank.

In total, over 50 companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will announce their earnings today, making it a key day for assessing corporate performance as the Q4 earnings season continues.