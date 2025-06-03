Mark Newcomer Sells 168,307 Shares of PaySign Inc (PAYS)

Mark Newcomer, CEO and 10% owner of PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS), has sold 168,307 shares of the company’s common stock in two transactions executed on May 29 and June 2, 2025. The total value of these sales amounted to approximately $758,927, with shares sold at weighted average prices of $4.5092 and $4.50 per share. Following this latest sale, Newcomer retains direct ownership of 8,768,579 shares of PaySign.

This transaction is part of an ongoing pattern of insider sales by Newcomer, who has not purchased any shares over the past year but has sold a total of 849,900 shares during the same period.

PaySign’s insider trading history over the past 18 months shows a trend of net insider selling, with 2,605,303 shares sold and 1,608,946 shares bought by insiders, resulting in a net sale of 996,357 shares.

PaySign Inc, a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for various sectors, is currently trading at $4.51 per share, giving it a market capitalization of $239.1 million. The company’s price-earnings ratio stands at 40.09, which is above the industry median but below its historical median, indicating a valuation that is considered fair based on intrinsic value models.

The recent insider transaction may draw attention from investors monitoring executive activity as a signal of management’s outlook on the company’s future performance. However, it is important to note that insider sales can occur for a variety of personal or financial planning reasons and do not always indicate negative sentiment about the company’s prospects.