Market Movers: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) Lead Thursday’s Volatile Session Across Market Caps | Oracle Stock

Thursday’s trading session saw significant volatility across U.S. and global markets, with major stocks making headlines on the back of earnings announcements, analyst actions, and shifting investor sentiment. The day was marked by sharp moves in both mega-cap and small-cap names, reflecting the ongoing impact of news flow and broader market factors.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) emerged as one of the session’s most notable gainers. The software and cloud giant’s stock surged over 9% in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Oracle reported an 11% year-over-year revenue increase to $15.9 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.70, beating estimates and prompting several Wall Street analysts to raise their price targets—Stifel to $180, BofA to $220, and JPMorgan to $185.

The upbeat results were driven by a 27% rise in cloud subscriptions and a 14% gain in SaaS revenue, though analysts cautioned that rising capital expenditures may pressure future margins. Despite these concerns, retail sentiment remained extremely bullish, with Oracle’s stock up more than 25% over the last 12 months.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) also captured attention, closing at $28.55 on June 11. The gaming retailer has experienced heightened volatility in 2025, with its stock down nearly 9% year-to-date after a wild 79% rally in 2024. GameStop’s market cap stands at $13.5 billion, and the company remains a focal point for both institutional and retail investors, thanks in part to its legacy as a meme-stock and ongoing developments in the gaming sector.

Beyond these headline names, market action was mixed across other capitalizations. Indian markets, for example, saw broad-based declines, with the Sensex falling 823 points and the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,900 mark as geopolitical tensions and profit booking weighed on sentiment. Notable losers included Tata Motors, Titan, and Trent, while Apollo Hospitals and Asian Paints managed modest gains.

In summary, Thursday’s session underscored the influence of earnings, analyst revisions, and macroeconomic factors on stock performance. Oracle’s robust results and GameStop’s persistent volatility highlight the dynamic environment facing investors across the market capitalization spectrum.