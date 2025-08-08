Market Recap: Nifty and Bank Nifty Signal Oversold Reversal, Bulls Regain Control | Nifty 50

Indian equities staged a resilient turnaround into the weekend, with Nifty 50 reclaiming the 24,600 zone after a late-session surge erased steep intraday losses and flashed classic oversold reversal signatures on the daily chart.

The index recovered roughly 300 points from a 24,344 intraday low and finished near 24,596, forming a long lower shadow that underscores dip-buying appetite at the 24,400–24,500 support band.

Derivatives cues corroborated the shift: the put–call ratio rebounded to near-parity after put writers reappeared at key strikes, pointing to fading bearish momentum and scope for a mean-reversion move if 24,600 holds on a closing basis.

Technically, the setup is constructive but not yet decisive. Analysts flag 24,660–24,750 as the immediate supply zone; a clean break could open 24,850–24,900, while failure to sustain above the 100-day EMA near 24,595 risks a return to 24,414–24,350 supports.

Momentum remains cautious with the RSI hovering sub-40 and shorter moving averages still overhead, but the bullish candle with a pronounced lower wick signals a potential early bottoming attempt after an oversold stretch.

Bank Nifty mirrored the reversal dynamic, rebounding from sub-55,000 prints to close around 55,521, with candlestick anatomy (dragonfly doji/long lower shadow) hinting at buyers defending pivotal zones despite lingering sectoral weakness in private banks.

For confirmation, traders are watching a push through 55,766–56,011; conversely, a slide back below 55,000 would revive downside targets near 54,500 amid still-tepid trend strength readings.

Near term, the bull case rests on holding 24,500 on Nifty and 55,000 on Bank Nifty, backed by improved options positioning and evidence of short covering into the close. With volatility elevated and macro headwinds in play, the market’s path likely hinges on whether today’s follow-through can convert a textbook oversold bounce into a sustainable, range expansion toward 24,850–24,900 on Nifty and 56,000+ on Bank Nifty.