Market Sell-Off: Why Shares of Applovin, Edison, and PG&E Dropped

Shares of Applovin, Edison International, and PG&E each took a significant hit in recent trading, with distinct, company-specific catalysts driving investors to sell. The sharp downturns highlight market sensitivity to corporate developments, ranging from index rebalancing decisions to persistent regulatory and litigation fears that continue to haunt the utility sector.

Applovin stock fell sharply after the mobile advertising platform was surprisingly omitted from the S&P 500 Index during its latest quarterly rebalancing. Market speculation had positioned Applovin as a strong contender for inclusion, given its robust market value and consistent profitability. The exclusion dashed investor hopes for a surge in demand from index-tracking funds, triggering a swift sell-off.

The news was compounded by recent insider selling activity, which further eroded market confidence. Despite a year of strong growth, the development served as a reminder of the stock’s inherent volatility.

In the utilities sector, Edison International saw its stock plunge to a new 52-week low after Wolfe Research downgraded the company from “outperform” to “peer perform.” The downgrade was directly linked to growing concerns over litigation risks tied to the Eaton Fire, creating uncertainty about the potential for significant financial liabilities.

This sentiment was echoed by Fitch Ratings, which placed the company on a “Rating Watch Negative.” Although some analysts have revised earnings expectations upward, the immediate fears surrounding wildfire risks and regulatory hurdles have overshadowed any positive long-term outlook, pushing the stock down more than 33% over the past year.

Similarly, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) stock touched a 52-week low as the company continues to grapple with its own legacy of operational challenges and financial instability. Investor concerns remain focused on the company’s ability to navigate regulatory pressures and the lingering financial aftermath of its role in previous catastrophic wildfires.

While the company recently completed a major bond sale to shore up its finances, the move has not been enough to reverse the persistent bearish sentiment that has defined its performance over the last year.