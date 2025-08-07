Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 7,880 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) | QCOM Stock Price

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System recently sold 7,880 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM). This transaction is part of the pension system’s active portfolio management. QUALCOMM shares have been subject to various institutional trades as the company reported strong quarterly earnings recently, beating both EPS and revenue estimates.

The pension system, which manages a large and diversified portfolio valued in the billions, continues to adjust its holdings in high-profile tech stocks like QUALCOMM as part of its investment strategy.

The sale of these shares represents a relatively small position change within their broader equity portfolio, which remains heavily invested across multiple sectors including technology.

QUALCOMM’s stock has shown resilience with recent positive financial results, and investor attention remains on the company’s growth prospects in wireless and semiconductor technologies.

Institutional movements such as those by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System are closely followed by market participants for insights into portfolio trends and stock sentiment.

This sale by Maryland State Retirement highlights ongoing portfolio rebalancing amidst a dynamic market environment but does not signal any fundamental change in the outlook for QUALCOMM at this time. Investors remain focused on the company’s solid earnings performance, strong margins, and strategic initiatives in 5G and other advanced technologies.