May 2025 Social Security Payment Schedule: When to Expect Your SSI Check

As May 2025 begins, many Americans who rely on Social Security benefits want to know when their payments will arrive. The Social Security Administration (SSA) follows a clear payment schedule. Your payment date depends on the type of benefit you receive and, for some, your birth date.

Knowing your payment date is important for managing your budget, especially for retirees and people with disabilities who depend on these benefits for their income. Here is a simple look at the Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment schedule for May 2025.

May Payment Schedule

If you receive SSI, you will get two payments in May: the first on May 1 (for May’s benefit) and a second on May 30 (for June’s benefit).

Your SSI payment should have arrived on Thursday, May 1. SSI payments typically arrive on the 1st of each month. If the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday, the SSA sends the payment on the business day before.

2025 SSI Payment Schedule

According to the SSA, SSI checks will be issued on these dates in 2025:

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (for May 2025)

Friday, May 30, 2025 (for June 2025)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (for July 2025)

Friday, August 1, 2025 (for August 2025)

Friday, August 29, 2025 (for September 2025)

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (for October 2025)

Friday, October 31, 2025 (for November 2025)

Monday, December 1, 2025 (for December 2025)

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 (for January 2026)

How Payments are Delivered

Most beneficiaries receive payments by direct deposit into a bank account or on a Direct Express debit card. This method allows quick and secure access to funds. For those who still get paper checks, delivery may take a few extra days.

If your payment is late, wait at least three business days past the due date before contacting the SSA. You can often resolve issues quickly by checking your status online or contacting your bank.