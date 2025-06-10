Meta Launches New AI Lab to Pursue ‘Superintelligence,’ Taps Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang | Meta Stock

Meta Platforms is making a bold play in the artificial intelligence arms race, unveiling plans for a new research lab dedicated to the pursuit of “superintelligence”—AI systems capable of surpassing human cognitive abilities. This strategic initiative is part of a sweeping reorganization of Meta’s AI efforts under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has made AI the company’s top priority for 2025.

At the heart of this new lab is Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old founder and CEO of Scale AI, who has been recruited to lead the ambitious project. Wang’s expertise in data infrastructure for large language models—vital for training advanced AI—positions him as a pivotal figure in Meta’s quest to leapfrog rivals like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Meta is also in advanced talks to invest over $10 billion in Scale AI, marking one of its largest external investments and signaling the high stakes of this AI push.

Zuckerberg’s vision for the lab is clear: build a team of around 50 elite researchers and engineers, including talent poached from top competitors, to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI). This means creating AI that can perform as well as, or better than, humans across a wide range of tasks. The new group, internally dubbed the “superintelligence group,” will operate at the intersection of Meta’s core products—Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp—and cutting-edge AI applications, including the Meta AI chatbot and AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Meta’s aggressive recruitment drive comes amid internal challenges, including staff turnover and underwhelming product launches in its AI division. The company is offering compensation packages ranging from seven to nine figures to attract top talent.

Zuckerberg himself has been personally involved in the recruitment process, meeting with AI experts at his homes in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto to pitch his vision for Meta’s AI future.

The move is backed by a massive financial commitment: Meta plans to spend up to $65 billion on AI infrastructure this year alone. The company’s AI assistant now boasts over one billion monthly active users across its suite of apps, and a standalone Meta AI app is expected to launch soon, potentially with a paid subscription model.

By bringing Alexandr Wang and Scale AI into the fold, Meta is signaling its determination to not just catch up, but to redefine the future of artificial intelligence. The outcome of this gamble could shape the direction of technology for years to come, with Meta aiming to set the global standard for superintelligent AI.