Meta (NASDAQ: META) Stock Moves Higher: Meta Platforms Gains After Morning Price Swings Ahead of Earnings

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) shares edged higher Tuesday following a day of volatile trading as investors positioned themselves ahead of the company’s highly anticipated first-quarter earnings report scheduled for Wednesday.

The stock rose modestly, trading around $551, up approximately 0.35% from the previous close, after swinging between a low of $544 and a high of $555 during the session.

meta platform

Investor focus remains sharply on Meta’s upcoming earnings announcement, with analysts forecasting revenue of about $41.3 billion, representing a notable increase from $36.5 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share are expected to rise to $5.23 from $4.71, signaling continued growth despite mounting challenges. Market participants are particularly attentive to Meta’s guidance and commentary on advertising trends, especially in light of recent tariff changes impacting Chinese cross-border advertisers, including major clients like Temu and Shein.

The removal of the “de minimis” exemption on imports is anticipated to raise costs for these advertisers, potentially dampening ad spending on Meta’s platforms in the second quarter.

Despite these headwinds, Wall Street remains broadly optimistic. Nearly 88% of analysts maintain a buy or overweight rating on META stock, with an average price target near $707, suggesting upside potential of more than 28% from current levels.

Investors are also watching for any updates on Meta’s progress in monetizing generative AI technologies, which could serve as a significant catalyst for the stock if management provides encouraging insights during the earnings call.

Meta currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 21, slightly below its five-year average, reflecting a valuation that some analysts view as attractive relative to its growth prospects.

However, recent analyst revisions have tempered expectations somewhat, with Loop Capital lowering its price target from $900 to $695, citing concerns over ad pricing pressures and potential revenue impacts from evolving trade tensions.

Still, the firm retains a buy rating, emphasizing Meta’s strong gross margins and long-term growth potential.

As Meta navigates these challenges, the market’s reaction to its earnings report will be critical in setting the tone for its stock performance in the coming months. Investors will closely analyze revenue trends, margin outlooks, and strategic initiatives in AI and advertising to gauge whether Meta can sustain its growth trajectory amid a shifting economic and regulatory landscape.

In summary, Meta’s stock movement today reflects cautious optimism as the company prepares to release earnings. The blend of solid growth expectations, tariff-related uncertainties, and innovation-driven opportunities positions META as a key focus for investors looking to capitalize on developments in the tech and communication services sector.