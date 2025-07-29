Meta Platforms Set to Report Q2 2025 Earnings With Spotlight on AI Investment and Ad Growth

Meta Platforms is poised to release its second quarter 2025 results after the markets close on July 30, 2025, with Wall Street laser-focused on the tech giant’s artificial intelligence investment and advertising dynamics as key drivers of future growth.

Expectations are high, with consensus projecting approximately 15% revenue growth over last year’s $39.07 billion and a 14% increase in earnings per share relative to Q2 2024’s $5.16. Shares have already rallied 21% since the start of the year, hovering just below June’s all-time high as investors weigh whether Meta’s current trajectory can sustain its momentum.

Central to this earnings preview is Meta’s expanding commitment to AI infrastructure. The latest guidance pegs 2025 capital expenditures between $64 billion and $72 billion—marking a significant step up from earlier forecasts. Investors will scrutinize whether management can balance these aggressive investments with operational discipline, with any offsets in operating expenses offering reassurance on free cash flow resilience.

Meta’s core advertising engine remains under the microscope. Key metrics include ad-impression growth, targeted to remain near last quarter’s 5%, and price-per-ad gains projected around 10% year-over-year. Meeting or exceeding these figures is crucial for Meta to hit its nearly $44 billion ad-sales target and to support robust margins in its Family-of-Apps business.

Additionally, Reality Labs—Meta’s mixed-reality unit—is expected to report continued losses of about $4 billion. However, any traction in smart-glasses or headset products could offer a silver lining to persistent struggles in the segment.

Analysts note that a strong Q2 earnings beat, coupled with optimistic commentary from CEO Mark Zuckerberg on AI’s impact, could validate Meta’s elevated valuation and 28x forward P/E. Conversely, further spending hikes or signals of softening ad demand may reignite concerns about profit growth, potentially tempering the stock’s outperformance.

As Wall Street awaits results, Meta’s Q2 update stands as a bellwether for big tech’s ability to deliver on bold AI bets while preserving financial discipline.