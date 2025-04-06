Meta Releases New AI Model Llama 4

Meta has recently unveiled its latest suite of AI models, Llama 4, marking a significant leap in artificial intelligence capabilities. This new release includes two models, Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick, both designed to enhance Meta’s AI ecosystem across platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Additionally, Meta is previewing Llama 4 Behemoth, a powerful model still in development. The Llama 4 series is part of Meta’s broader strategy to make AI more accessible and innovative, leveraging a mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture for improved efficiency.

What is Llama 4?

Llama 4

Llama 4 represents a new era in AI development, with models trained on extensive datasets of untagged text, images, and videos. This training enables them to possess comprehensive visual comprehension, making them natively multimodal.

The Llama 4 Scout model is particularly notable for its ability to operate on a single Nvidia H100 GPU, featuring a context window of 10 million tokens. This allows it to analyze documents equivalent to 15,000 pages in one go, surpassing many existing models in terms of processing capacity.

Meanwhile, Llama 4 Maverick is designed for tasks like creative writing and coding, outperforming several competitors in benchmarks related to reasoning and multilingual tasks.

The Impact of Llama 4 on AI Development

The release of Llama 4 signifies a significant advancement in AI technology, particularly in terms of multimodal capabilities. By integrating text and vision processing from the outset, these models can handle complex tasks such as image grounding and video sequence interpretation more effectively than previous generations.

This architectural shift simplifies model development and enables more nuanced applications, setting a new standard for open-source AI models.

How Llama 4 Models Work

Llama 4 models utilize a mixture-of-experts architecture, which optimizes resource usage by activating only the necessary components for specific tasks. For instance, Maverick contains 400 billion parameters but only uses 17 billion active parameters across 128 experts. This approach enhances computational efficiency during both training and query response phases.

The Role of Llama 4 Behemoth

Llama 4 Behemoth is positioned as a state-of-the-art “teacher” model, boasting nearly 2 trillion parameters. Although still in training, it is already considered the highest-performing base model globally.

Behemoth is expected to serve as a benchmark for future AI developments, further solidifying Meta’s position in the AI race.