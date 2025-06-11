Meta Unveils AI Video Editing Feature Across Platforms | Meta Stock

Meta has announced the rollout of a revolutionary AI-powered video editing feature set to transform content creation across its platforms, with Instagram leading the charge in 2025. The new suite of tools, powered by Meta’s innovative Movie Gen AI model, promises to democratize video editing by enabling users to make sophisticated modifications with nothing more than simple text prompts.

This technology allows creators to alter nearly any aspect of their videos—changing outfits, backgrounds, objects, and even appearances—without the need for advanced editing skills. A preview shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri demonstrated the tool’s capabilities, including seamless transformations such as modifying clothing, adding accessories, or even turning a person into a felt puppet.

The AI’s precision enables users to make subtle enhancements, like inserting objects into the background or adjusting specific visual details, all while maintaining the integrity of the original video.

Meta’s AI video editing feature is underpinned by the Movie Gen model, which was introduced in late 2024. This model is engineered to preserve human identity and motion, ensuring that edits look natural and lifelike. The integration of this technology into Instagram marks a significant milestone, as the platform becomes the first to deploy text-to-video AI editing at scale. The company has also teased future integration across other Meta platforms, including Facebook, further expanding the reach of this transformative tool.

The upcoming release is expected to have a profound impact on the creator economy. By lowering the technical barriers to high-quality video production, Meta’s AI tools will empower a broader range of users to produce engaging, professional-grade content. This is anticipated to drive higher engagement, boost ad revenues, and set new standards for creative expression on social media.

While the technology is generating significant excitement, industry experts urge caution regarding issues of authenticity, misinformation, and ethical use. As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, Meta faces the challenge of ensuring transparency and maintaining user trust.

The official launch of these AI video editing tools on Instagram is slated for 2025, with the exact release date yet to be announced. As the digital landscape evolves, Meta’s bold move positions it at the forefront of the next era in social media content creation, challenging established players like Adobe and OpenAI in the rapidly advancing field of AI-powered video editing.