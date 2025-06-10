Micron Technology Ships HBM4 36GB Samples, Powering Next-Gen AI Performance | Micron Stock News

Micron Technology, Inc. has taken a major step forward in high-performance memory with the shipment of its HBM4 36GB 12-high samples to key customers, a move set to transform the capabilities of next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) platforms.

This milestone underscores Micron’s leadership in the rapidly evolving AI memory market, where speed and efficiency are critical for enabling advanced data center and cloud applications.

The new HBM4 memory features a 2048-bit interface and delivers speeds exceeding 2.0 terabytes per second (TB/s) per memory stack—more than 60% faster than its predecessor, HBM3E. This leap in bandwidth is vital for managing the complex inference and training workloads of large language models and generative AI systems, which require rapid access to massive datasets.

In addition to its speed, HBM4 offers over 20% better power efficiency compared to the previous generation, helping data centers maximize throughput while minimizing energy consumption—an increasingly important factor as AI adoption soars across industries.

Micron’s HBM4 is built on its proven 1-beta DRAM process and advanced 12-high packaging, ensuring robust integration for customers developing next-generation AI accelerators. The company’s strategic alignment with major hyperscalers and AI platform developers positions it to ramp up HBM4 production in 2026, matching the timeline for widespread deployment of new AI platforms.

The significance of HBM4 extends beyond raw performance. By addressing memory bandwidth bottlenecks, HBM4 enables faster, more efficient AI inference and training, unlocking new possibilities in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and transportation. As generative AI use cases multiply, the demand for high-bandwidth, energy-efficient memory solutions like HBM4 is set to accelerate, making Micron a crucial partner in the AI ecosystem.

With this latest advancement, Micron solidifies its role as a key enabler of AI innovation, driving breakthroughs from the data center to the edge. The shipment of HBM4 36GB samples marks a pivotal moment for both the company and the broader technology landscape, promising faster insights, greater efficiency, and a new era of AI-driven discovery.