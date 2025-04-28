Microsoft (MSFT)Stock Forecast Faces AI Spending Scrutiny Ahead of Earnings

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is under the spotlight as it prepares to report its latest earnings, with investors and analysts closely scrutinizing the company’s massive artificial intelligence (AI) spending and its impact on near-term and long-term growth.

The tech giant’s aggressive investments in AI infrastructure, cloud services, and generative AI tools have fueled optimism about future revenue streams, but have also raised questions about the sustainability and timing of returns.

AI and Cloud Drive Growth, But Spending Raises Questions

Microsoft

Microsoft’s recent financial results underscore the centrality of AI and cloud services to its growth narrative. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Microsoft reported $65.6 billion in revenue-a 16% year-over-year increase-driven largely by a 22% surge in total cloud revenue and robust adoption of Azure and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

The company’s AI business is now generating revenue at an annualized run rate of $13 billion, reflecting strong demand for AI-powered solutions across industries.

However, the company’s capital expenditures have soared to record levels, with Microsoft investing $20 billion in a single quarter and projections for annual CapEx to reach as high as $100 billion by fiscal 2026.

While these investments are aimed at scaling data centers and supporting AI workloads, they have sparked debate over whether such spending is justified, especially as new competitors like China’s DeepSeek introduce more cost-efficient AI models that could challenge the need for high-end infrastructure.

Earnings Growth Slows as Investors Seek Clarity

Analysts expect Microsoft to report another strong quarter, with consensus forecasts pointing to revenue of $68.9 billion and earnings per share of $3.13-up 11.1% and 6.8% year-over-year, respectively.

Yet, this would mark the slowest earnings and sales growth in several quarters, a sign that the pace of expansion may be moderating as the company absorbs the impact of its heavy AI investments.

Surveys of CIOs indicate that Microsoft remains the top choice for incremental GenAI spending in 2025, with 35% expecting the company to gain the largest share of new AI budgets.

Enterprise adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI continues to accelerate, but some large deals are being delayed or pushed into later quarters due to economic uncertainty and tariff-related supply chain disruptions.

Tariffs and Global Uncertainty Add to the Mix

While Microsoft’s software-centric business model shields it from the direct impact of tariffs more than hardware-focused peers, ongoing trade tensions and tariff threats are creating indirect headwinds.

Analysts warn that heightened global economic uncertainty could dampen business confidence and delay IT spending decisions, potentially impacting Microsoft’s cloud and AI revenue growth in the near term.

Analyst Sentiment: Long-Term Bullish, Near-Term Cautious

Despite recent stock price volatility and a 15-month low earlier this year, Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Microsoft’s long-term prospects.

Major firms like Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintain price targets in the $500–$520 range, citing the company’s leadership in AI, robust cash flows, and entrenched enterprise customer base.

However, others have trimmed targets and warn that the stock could remain range-bound until cloud revenue growth clearly outpaces AI infrastructure spending.