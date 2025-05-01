MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) Stock Soars 30% Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Analysts Expect Narrower Loss

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) delivered a remarkable rally on Thursday, with its stock price surging $91.99, or 30.06%, to close at $398.03. This dramatic increase comes just hours before the company is set to announce its first-quarter results, fueling optimism among investors and analysts alike.

The anticipation surrounding MicroStrategy’s Q1 earnings is palpable, with Wall Street analysts forecasting a significant improvement in the company’s bottom line. Consensus estimates point to a much narrower loss per share-projected at just -$0.02-compared to previous quarters.

Revenue is also expected to see a modest uptick, with forecasts hovering around $116.4 million, representing a slight year-over-year increase. This positive sentiment is underpinned by MicroStrategy’s consistent ability to outperform EPS estimates, a trend that has attracted both institutional and retail investors.

A key factor driving MicroStrategy’s stock performance is its well-publicized Bitcoin strategy. The company has amassed substantial cryptocurrency holdings, which have experienced considerable growth since 2020.

While new accounting standards have led to the reporting of unrealized losses on these digital assets, investors remain focused on the long-term appreciation potential of Bitcoin and its impact on MicroStrategy’s balance sheet.

The upcoming earnings call is expected to provide further clarity on the company’s evolving digital asset strategy and its implications for future profitability.

Analyst sentiment remains bullish, with a consensus price target of $446.16 and some projections reaching as high as $600.00. This suggests that, even after today’s surge, there could be additional upside for MSTR stock if the company delivers on expectations. Over the past year, MicroStrategy shares have delivered an extraordinary return of nearly 270%, far outpacing both the broader technology sector and the NASDAQ Composite index.

Market watchers will be closely monitoring MicroStrategy’s earnings announcement for updates on its core enterprise analytics business as well as its Bitcoin portfolio. Investors are eager to see how the company balances its dual focus on software innovation and digital asset investment in a rapidly evolving market environment.

With its stock price at new heights and expectations running high, MicroStrategy’s Q1 results could set the tone for the rest of 2025. The company’s performance and strategic direction will be pivotal in determining whether it can sustain its momentum and continue to reward shareholders in the months ahead.