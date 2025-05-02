MicroStrategy (MSTR) Ambitious $84 Billion Bitcoin Bet: Inside the “42/42 Plan”

MicroStrategy is again leading in Bitcoin investments with a bold plan to invest $84 billion to increase its Bitcoin holdings. CEO Michael Saylor shared that the company will raise $42 billion through selling stock and another $42 billion through bonds to buy more Bitcoin.

In a recent post, Saylor announced that MicroStrategy has achieved a 13.7% return on Bitcoin and made a $5.8 billion profit from its Bitcoin investments this year. Looking ahead, the company aims for a 25% return and a $15 billion profit by 2025.

Currently, MicroStrategy holds 553,555 Bitcoins, which it bought for $37.90 billion at an average price of $68,459 each. Just a week ago, the company bought an additional 15,355 Bitcoins for $1.42 billion, at an average price of $92,737 each.

MicroStrategy has been actively buying Bitcoin since the end of 2024 and continues to purchase it weekly in 2025. This strategy has made MicroStrategy the public company with the most Bitcoin, owning over 2% of all Bitcoins in circulation.

BlackRock is the only company with more Bitcoin, holding 570,000 BTC. To support its fundraising efforts, MicroStrategy has started a $21 billion program for selling its stock. It has already raised $6.6 billion from selling its Class A common shares.

Saylor’s ambitious plans are once again shaping the way corporations adopt Bitcoin and setting new standards for cryptocurrency investing.