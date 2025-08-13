Mizuho Sticks With Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Rating as Amazon’s Grocery Expansion Rattles Sector | WMT Stock price

Mizuho maintained its positive stance on Walmart even as the stock traded lower following Amazon’s announcement of free same-day delivery for fresh groceries over a broad U.S. footprint.

The decision underscores Mizuho’s view that Walmart’s scale in grocery, maturing e-commerce capabilities, and high-frequency basket strength provide resilience against Amazon’s latest push.

Amazon’s move adds perishable items to its same-day network in more than 1,000 cities, with plans to reach 2,300 by year-end, and offers Prime members free delivery on orders above $25—an aggressive threshold that intensifies competition with Walmart+ and Instacart.

The rollout aims to streamline the customer experience into a single cart, potentially boosting conversion and order frequency across everyday essentials and general merchandise.

Mizuho, which previously raised Walmart’s price target to $115 and reiterated Outperform, has framed the retailer as a “must-own” consumer name due to its transformation into a technology-enabled operator and growing profit pools from advertising, marketplace, and membership. Analysts have highlighted Walmart’s ability to deliver near three-hour fulfillment to 95% of the U.S. and a surge in sub-three-hour deliveries earlier this year, reinforcing its omnichannel moat in staples-led baskets.