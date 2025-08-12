Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) Plunges to New Low as Needham Slashes Price Target to $250 After Mixed Q2 | MNDY stock price

Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) dropped to an all-time intraday low of $173.20 before closing down 29.8% at $174.13, after Needham cut its price target by 37% to $250 from $400 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing weaker-than-expected elements in the company’s second-quarter update and rising customer acquisition costs in SMB channels.

The selloff followed Q2 results that topped headline estimates but sharpened investor focus on guidance and profitability trends: revenue rose 26.6% year over year to $299.0 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.09, but GAAP operating margin compressed and free cash flow margin eased, stoking concerns about trajectory into the back half.

Management guided Q3 revenue to $311–$313 million (24–25% growth) and nudged full-year guidance to $1.224–$1.229 billion, effectively in line with consensus but below more bullish expectations embedded in the stock pre-report.

Needham’s cut aligns with a wave of recalibrations across the Street, with DA Davidson trimming its target to $275 and Oppenheimer to $300, while Morgan Stanley upgraded to Overweight but lowered its target to $260, reflecting confidence in upmarket, multi-product execution alongside caution on near-term SMB softness attributed in part to changes in Google Search dynamics.

Despite the drawdown, several firms characterized the reaction as excessive relative to ongoing enterprise traction, including record additions of $100,000+ ARR customers and CRM surpassing $100 million ARR.