Morgan Stanley Raises Nvidia Price Target to $200, Citing Robust AI Demand and Upgraded Valuation | Nvidia Share Price

Nvidia shares staged a strong move after Morgan Stanley analysts raised their price target on the semiconductor giant from $170 to $200, reaffirming Nvidia as their top pick across the AI sector.

The updated target reflects Morgan Stanley’s increased confidence following robust demand for Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell AI chips, continued leadership in hyperscale data center infrastructure, and resilient margin performance despite ongoing U.S.-China trade restrictions.

The new $200 target is anchored on a higher 2026 earnings multiple, lifted from 28x to 33x, basing projections on Morgan Stanley’s earnings-per-share estimate of $6.02 for the upcoming fiscal year. Analysts highlighted Nvidia’s pricing power, successful ramp of Blackwell architecture, and deepening enterprise adoption for AI training and inference workloads as key drivers of upside.

This bullish call comes as Nvidia’s stock trades near all-time highs, having surged more than 60% year-to-date and outperforming major indexes on the back of explosive AI infrastructure spending.

While the company continues to navigate regulatory crosswinds and increased competition from global rivals, analysts at Morgan Stanley underscored Nvidia’s expanding ecosystem, capital investments, and exposure to secular AI growth as reasons for further gains.

The move by Morgan Stanley places its target above the consensus Wall Street estimate, reaffirming confidence in Nvidia’s operational execution and growth outlook into 2026.

As earnings season approaches, all eyes remain on Nvidia’s guidance and updates on Blackwell chip adoption as the next catalyst for both the company and the broader technology market.