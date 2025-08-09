Morice Norris injury update: Detroit Lions safety transported to hospital after head/neck injury in preseason game against Falcons

Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance after a head/neck injury during the Lions–Falcons preseason game, and the game was suspended with about six minutes remaining as both teams let the clock run down.

According to postgame comments relayed by multiple outlets, head coach Dan Campbell said Norris was breathing, talking, and showed some movement after being transported to a local Atlanta hospital for evaluation

The injury occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter when Norris attempted a tackle and appeared to take an inadvertent knee to the helmet/face mask from Falcons running back Nathan (Nate) Carter.

Medical staff immobilized Norris with head/neck stabilization before loading him into the ambulance as players from both teams gathered at midfield in support

As of the latest reports, the team has not issued a detailed medical diagnosis or timetable; updates are pending further hospital evaluation.